Bojanov: GERB should at least not interfere with Andrey Gyurov

I believe that with his candidacy for president as an independent candidate, nominated by an initiative committee, Andrey Gyurov has the potential to unite a wide circle of voters. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and deputy chairman of the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bojanov.

As an acting prime minister, he ensured fair elections, and this is certainly above-party. There were all kinds of people in the office, a wide range.

I think that with Andrey Gyurov's request to unite democratic voters, those who do not want all power to be concentrated in one hands, have someone to vote for, Bozanov said.

In response to a question about why they do not accept GERB's proposal to nominate a joint right-wing candidate for president, he pointed out: "Borisov and GERB have been using their voters and party as a shield for a long time, as an indulgence for the outrages they committed, and if we had nominated joint candidates, this would have been labeled as a candidate of the assembly. The parties should step back a little and not prevent voters from choosing a pro-democratic candidate, as a measure against the concentration of power".

Currently, GERB is hindering. They cannot speak against the alternative of Iliana Yotova from morning to night as their main thesis. Hold on a little, let the voters decide who to vote for, Bozhidar Bozhanov commented.

According to his words in the survey released today on social networks, 1/3 of GERB voters say they will vote for Gyurov.

My appeal is that GERB at least not interfere. It seems to me that Borisov is trying to make an alibi for himself at the moment. My appeal is that they not interfere with the alternative to the government. You cannot support the candidate of the government from morning to night in order to concentrate all the power in one place, Bozhanov emphasized.

The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" also noted that due to the complex geopolitical situation and after Germany yesterday named Russia as the assassin for the drone case in Leipzig, President Iliana Yotova should convene the National Security Advisory Council.

This irresponsible foreign policy, in which you stoop just to avoid angering Russia, is a long-term risk for Bulgaria. Russia is acting as a terrorist state on the territory of the European Union. Our call is to take clear pro-European positions in the direction of security, said Bozhidar Bozhanov.