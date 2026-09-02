Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security Scott Bray, the cabinet press service reported.

During the meeting, the security environment in the region and current topics on the NATO agenda were discussed. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the State Agency „National Security" Plamen Tonchev and the Chairman of the State Agency „Intelligence" Antoine Gechev.

GERB, „Democratic Bulgaria" and „Continuing the Change" President Iliana Yotova called for a National Security Advisory Council after the German government yesterday accused Russia of the failed attack with an explosives-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle airport last month.

The German government announced a series of retaliatory measures, including the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the contract with the cultural institute “Russian House” in Berlin, as well as additional sanctions, BTA recalls.