Medical helicopter transports doctor with stroke from Vidin to Sofia

A 48-year-old man with a stroke was transported by medical helicopter from Vidin to the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “St. Anna” in Sofia. This was announced by Dr. Wilhelm Eliseev, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at the Vidin Hospital and coordinator of the air ambulances for the region.

According to him, the patient was admitted to the medical facility earlier today. The man is an ophthalmologist by profession and works in Craiova, Romania. After a scan, the doctors determined the presence of a stroke, reported Rosen Mladenov, BTA correspondent in Vidin.

The patient was promptly consulted and stabilized, after which he was prepared for transportation by air ambulance to the capital's hospital. “There, specialists will continue his intensive treatment”, added Dr. Eliseev.