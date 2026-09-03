Assen Vassilev: The rulers hit small businesses and families with children

“It doesn't matter who tells you what. It matters how you vote.“ This is what the co-chair of “We continue the change“ Assen Vassilev wrote on his personal Facebook profile, sharply criticizing the “Progressive Bulgaria“ formation because of yesterday's votes in the plenary hall.

The former Finance Minister pointed out two specific decisions of the MPs, which, according to him, are directly detrimental to small businesses and families with students. According to him, the ruling majority has categorically refused to support the proposal to return the higher threshold for VAT registration. This threshold was initially adopted in 2024, but was subsequently reduced in 2025 at the initiative of GERB.

Vassilev also criticized the ruling party for rejecting the financial assistance for the first day of school, which was supposed to cover students in grades 5, 6, and 7.

On the social network, the PP leader expressed his position as follows: “Yesterday “Progressive Bulgaria“ simultaneously hit small businesses and families with children in school. First, they refused to return the higher VAT threshold that we adopted in 2024, and GERB reduced it in 2025. Then they refused to support the assistance for the first day of school for children in grades 5, 6, and 7. It doesn't matter who tells you what. What matters is how you vote. Yesterday, both business and the children of Bulgaria lost, because despite the words and promises, “Progressive Bulgaria“ once again did not find the strength to press the “YES“ button.“