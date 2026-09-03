Nearly 2,100 containers have been replaced in Sofia since the beginning of June

As part of the regular activities to maintain cleanliness in the city, cleaning and disinfection of household waste containers, as well as the replacement of technically defective containers, continue in all districts of Sofia. Since the beginning of June, nearly 2,100 technically defective containers and street bins have been replaced. The goal is for the containers to be in good hygienic and technical condition, and the space around them to be clean and well maintained.

Cleaning and disinfection activities are carried out by cleaning companies assigned by the Sofia Inspectorate, according to a schedule in the individual districts. In recent days, the dishes in the areas of “Lyulin“, “Vitosha“, “Ovcha Kupel“, “Vrabnitsa“, “Ilinden“, “Krasna Polyana“, “Krasno Selo“, “Pancharevo“, “Nadezhda“, “Kremikovtsi“ and “Lozenets“ have been washed, with work continuing in the other areas of Sofia. Regular disinfection helps maintain the good hygienic condition of the dishes, limit unpleasant odors and pollution around them.

Along with the disinfection, the replacement of technically faulty dishes continues. Broken and deformed containers, containers without lids or with damaged wheels, as well as damaged street bins located at public transport stops, squares, alleys and other public spaces are being replaced. Since the beginning of June, more than 920 containers, over 880 individual bins and nearly 300 street bins have been replaced. Serviceable containers limit the conditions for littering around them and allow for their normal service by cleaning companies.

The Sofia Inspectorate monitors the quality of the activities and carries out field control. Both the implementation of the cleaning and disinfection schedules and the technical condition of the individual containers are checked, and in case of non-compliance, the necessary actions are taken. The fines imposed on waste collection companies since the beginning of the year to date amount to over 418 thousand euros.

The Sofia Municipality calls on citizens to use containers and street bins for their intended purpose and not to leave waste outside them, including when they see overturned containers - this is a way for workers to signal that the container is damaged and therefore temporarily cannot be used. Responsible waste disposal contributes to maintaining a cleaner urban environment and facilitates the quality implementation of their service and maintenance activities.