Heat up to 36° on Saturday, but autumn reminds us of itself

Summer temperatures await us on September 5, 2026, before the passage of a cold front on Sunday

Saturday, September 5, 2026, is shaping up to be the hottest day of the upcoming long weekend around Reunification Day. The weather across the country will remain mostly sunny, dry and hot, with typical summer temperatures that will range between 31° and 36°. Despite the high values, however, forecasters warn that this is the last big wave of summer heat for the season, as the first serious breeze of autumn is already on the doorstep of Bulgaria.

According to the current data from the meteorological analyses of Nova.bg, an atmospheric front will pass near the country, but the associated precipitation zone on Saturday will not yet have a serious impact on our country. The weather will be excellent for beaching on the Black Sea coast, as well as for mountain tourism, where temperatures will be more bearable, and the sky will remain cloudless for most of the day.

However, the gradual onset of autumn processes is inevitable. In his regular commentary for bTV Novinite climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev emphasized that temperatures on Saturday will be 3 to 6 degrees above the climatic norms for the beginning of September. He added that astronomical factors are already speaking their minds – the day is less than 13 hours and decreases by about three minutes every day, which means that the sunshine loses its summer intensity.

The weather models show a sharp change immediately after Saturday's heat. Already on Sunday, the holiday of September 6, a cold atmospheric front will begin to pass through the country. A rapid increase in cloudiness from the northwest, a slight cooling and afternoon short-term rainfall with thunderstorms are expected, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria.