Bulgaria and Slovakia agreed on cooperation for their nuclear projects

Prime Minister Rumen Radev welcomed his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico with an official ceremony at “St. Alexander Nevski“ Square in Sofia. The Prime Minister of Slovakia is on an official visit to Bulgaria, during which cooperation for the nuclear projects of the two countries was agreed. The two prime ministers were welcomed by an honor guard, and during the ceremony the national anthems of Bulgaria and Slovakia were played.

Robert Fico paid tribute to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and laid a wreath. The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova and the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Nova TV reported.

After the official welcome, Radev and Fico talked “one-on-one“ in the building of the Council of Ministers. The main topics were the possibilities for deepening bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as current issues on the European and international agenda.

After the meeting, the two prime ministers led the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Slovakia. Subsequently, at a joint briefing, the two stressed the importance of bilateral relations.

Bulgaria and Slovakia will strengthen their cooperation in nuclear energy and will exchange experience and expertise in the implementation of their projects with Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. This was agreed upon by Prime Ministers Rumen Radev and Robert Fico during their meeting in Sofia.

After the talks, the Bulgarian Prime Minister announced that the energy ministers of the two countries will hold a meeting as soon as possible to establish a joint commission.

“We agreed with Prime Minister Fico that our energy ministers will hold a meeting as soon as possible to establish a joint commission to work on sharing experience and scientific expertise“, Radev said.

According to him, nuclear energy is of key importance for both countries. Bulgaria and Slovakia are negotiating with “Westinghouse“ for the installation of two AP1000 reactors each.

Radev described the technology as one of the most advanced of the new generation and emphasized that the implementation of such large-scale projects is a complex process. That is why, according to him, joining forces and exchanging expertise can make the work of the two countries more effective.

Energy was among the main topics in the talks between the two prime ministers. According to Radev, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as countries with strong industrial production, share the understanding that affordable and secure energy is the basis for the competitiveness of their economies.

According to him, Sofia and Bratislava will work both bilaterally and within the European Union to ensure stable, reliable and affordable energy for business and citizens.

Radev and Fico also made a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, which, according to the Bulgarian prime minister, are based on long-standing historical and cultural ties. The two confirmed their desire for the political dialogue between Sofia and Bratislava to be deepened and practical cooperation to be expanded in a number of key areas.

Among the priorities, Radev highlighted security and defense, countering illegal migration, and the development of industry. Special emphasis is placed on the automotive sector, high technologies and artificial intelligence.

“Bulgaria is ready to use its gas infrastructure and access to LNG terminals in Greece and Turkey to help Slovakia ensure the security and diversification of its energy supplies“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev after the meeting with his Slovak counterpart.

Radev stressed that the two countries are part of the union of ten EU countries that support the development of nuclear energy and view it as a key tool for achieving climate neutrality.

According to him, Bulgaria has already made significant investments in its energy connectivity and has infrastructure that allows the transmission of natural gas to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. “Bulgaria has access to the liquefied gas terminals of Greece, it has access to the liquefied gas terminals of Turkey, we have a physical infrastructure for gas transmission to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, including Slovakia“, Radev said.

He indicated that Sofia and Bratislava will seek a quick and effective solution that would support Slovakia and guarantee greater security and diversity of energy sources.

The economy, investments and high technologies were also among the main topics of the talks. Radev gave Slovakia as an example of successful industrialization over the past two decades and highlighted the development of the automotive sector in the country.

According to him, Slovakia is already a world leader in the number of cars produced per capita, with annual production reaching about 1.1 million cars.

Bulgaria and Slovakia will create joint formats for work in the field of economy, innovation, investments and industry. The aim is for the two countries to exchange experience in improving the legislation on public-private partnerships, improving the investment environment and attracting new investors.

Another area in which Sofia and Bratislava see opportunities for closer partnership is the defense industry.

The Prime Minister also gave as an example the cooperation between the Slovak air base “Sliach“ and the Bulgarian “Graf Ignatievo“. According to him, the two bases successfully exchange experience in preparing the infrastructure and mastering the F-16 Block 70 fighters.

The two prime ministers also discussed the future multiannual financial framework of the European Union, migration and the need for Europe to guarantee its industrial sovereignty.

As members of the “Friends of Cohesion“ group, Bulgaria and Slovakia will insist that the new European priorities - competitiveness and security - are not financed at the expense of traditional cohesion and agricultural policies.

The war in Ukraine was also among the central international topics in the talks.

Radev said that he and Fico share a common vision for a “Europe of peace, prosperity and unity“ and watch with concern the ongoing escalation of the conflict.

„We share again our common view that this war has no military solution, that attempts at a military solution lead to an increase in risk and a dangerous escalation“, said the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Radev called for a ceasefire and a return to negotiations. „We call for reason, for dialogue, for a ceasefire and sitting at the negotiating table, because diplomacy is the only sustainable and reliable solution to this conflict“, he said.

Radev thanked Fico for his attitude towards the Bulgarian community in Slovakia and the opportunities for it to preserve its cultural traditions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the possibility of the Bulgarian language being studied at Slovak universities. The two also discussed the development of tourism. According to the data presented during the meeting, the number of Slovak tourists in Bulgaria is increasing, as is the number of Bulgarians visiting Slovakia.