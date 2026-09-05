Ninova: Progressives lied to 1 million Bulgarians

The leader of “Rebellious Bulgaria“ Kornelia Ninova came out with a sharp position against the ruling party from “Progressive Bulgaria“. In her statement today, September 5, 2026, she stated that the most antisocial and antihuman face of the current government is revealed every day. According to her, the ruling majority has demonstrated a complete inability to empathy and has ruthlessly lied to over 1 million Bulgarian citizens.

Ninova emphasized that political opponents, whom she calls “progressives“, display extreme arrogance and insensitivity to the fate of half a million working poor in the country. In her criticism, she also included the attitude towards almost one million pensioners and socially disadvantaged Bulgarians, who are currently forced to survive below the poverty line. According to her, the ruling party has proven to be “self-sufficient” and completely isolated from the real problems of society.

Political analysts recall that this is not the first clash along the Ninova axis - – “Progressive Bulgaria“. In recent weeks, the leader of “Unruly Bulgaria“ has consistently criticized their decisions, most recently defining the prepared healthcare reform as “a complete shock“ and a total departure from election promises. Today's statement seriously intensifies political tension and gives a clear sign of preparation for upcoming parliamentary battles.