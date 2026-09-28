Plovdiv bans old cars in the center from October 1

From October 1, 2026, a low-emission zone "Small Ring" will come into force in the central part of Plovdiv. The restriction will be in effect every year from October 1 to April 30 and will prohibit the movement of cars of the first and second ecological groups. The measure is aimed at reducing air pollution.

The zone is located in the square between the boulevards "Ruski", "Shesti septemvri", "Tsar Boris III Obedinitel" and "Hristo Botev". It covers 26 entrances, but the border boulevards themselves are not included in the restriction. This means that cars that cannot enter the “Small Ring“ will be able to move along the four main roads.

Who will be able to enter with an older car

“There are a total of 26 entrances to this block, and I want to emphasize that cars can safely move along these boulevards. They are not included in the zone, only the block between them“, said Deputy Mayor for Ecology and Health Ivan Stoyanov.

The restriction will not apply to cars from the third, fourth and fifth environmental groups. The category is determined during the periodic technical inspection, taking into account the date of the first registration, the type of fuel, the environmental category and the results of the measurements.

An exception is provided for owners and tenants of homes in the area, as well as for users from the relevant household, when their permanent address coincides with the address of the home. For this, an application is required to the OP “Parking and Repatriation“. Documents for the property, the registration of the car, the legal basis for its use and a valid annual technical inspection are attached to it. The pass is issued for a period of up to one year and is valid for one vehicle per home.

Owners of historic cars also have the right of access, regardless of the environmental group. The regulation does not apply to vehicles with a special regime, public transport and vehicles of the service for the transport of people with reduced mobility and home social patronage.

Tolerance is provided for the first violations

Ivan Stoyanov stated that when a violator is identified, the owner of the vehicle will initially be sought and he will be warned by letter or by phone.

„When violators are identified, we will give one tolerance, identify the owner of the vehicle and warn by letter or by phone that there is already such a ban and entry is not allowed“, said the deputy mayor.

The municipality indicates that the control will be carried out by employees of the OP „Parking and Repatriation“, and violators are subject to sanctions according to the Clean Air Act. The regulation also provides for video surveillance and automated control systems.

Complaint against the new restrictions

Plovdiv resident Stoyan Stankovski has filed a complaint with the city mayor, the ombudsman, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, and the Ministry of Environment and Water. He questions why a special exception is not provided for cars that run on propane-butane or methane.

„Nobody mentions propane-butane and methane cars... I am surprised by the silence of people in power, why this is not included“, said Stankovski.

The next stage of the municipality's plan is the “Big Ring“. It should be introduced from October 1, 2028 and limit the movement of cars from the first, second and third environmental groups in a wider area.

Sources: BNT News