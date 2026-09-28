Protest in Sofia in support of the victims' relatives

A protest in support of the families of the victims of the tragedy near the "Petrohan" hut and Okolchitsa will be held tonight in front of the Courthouse in Sofia. The demonstration is under the slogan "No to vandalism".

The participants demand a transparent, objective and impartial investigation. They also oppose the destruction of the memorial plaque near the "Petrohan" passage, which was placed in memory of the six deceased. According to the protesters, its removal is an attack on the memory of the victims and additional harassment of their relatives.

The controversy over the memorial plaque

On September 23, the leader of “There is such a people“ Slavi Trifonov announced that he had himself removed the plaque from the area of the “Petrohan“ pass. He stated that no permit had been issued for its installation by the Berkovitsa Municipality, and described its existence as “disgrace, shame and humiliation“.

Trifonov also criticized the names and symbols inscribed on the plaque. According to him, it places the name of a person he calls a “pedophile-murderer“ and the names of the deceased side by side. The leader of the ITN said that he took action himself after the local authorities failed to remove the device.

Later, Ralitsa Asenova, mother of 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov, whose body was found in a camper near Okolchitsa, arrived at the scene. She described the destruction of the plaque as “unacceptable“ and stated that in case of violation of the permit regime, the relatives could have been sought by the institutions and sanctioned according to the established procedure.

Asenova called on the prosecutor's office to take action on its own. The Berkovitsa Municipality confirmed that no permit was requested for the installation of the memorial plaque. After the incident, investigators arrived at the scene, and the plaque was seized with heavy equipment in connection with the inspection.

Sources: Nova