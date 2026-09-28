Road conditions: repairs, traffic and incidents

Repairs and temporary traffic organization are hindering traffic on several main directions in the country. From September 28, work will begin on the joints of two facilities on the "Maritsa" motorway in the Haskovo region - at the 109th and 110th kilometers. Traffic in the Plovdiv lane will be limited in stages in the active and overtaking lanes, and cars will pass through the free lane.

On the "Hemus" motorway Between the 350th and 363rd kilometers in the direction of Sofia, traffic will be transferred to the Varna lane from 8:00 on September 28 to 17:00 on October 2 due to the installation of restriction systems. In the area of the overpass “Ignatievo“ – road junction “Airport“ traffic is also two-way in one lane until October 29. At the beginning of the highway, between the 1st and 8th kilometers in the direction of Varna, the limit is 90 km/h, and trucks over 12 tons will only move in the emergency lane until September 30.

On the “Trakia“ motorway, restrictions of up to 100 km/h are in force in sections near Sofia, Pazardzhik and Stara Zagora due to marking and preventive maintenance. At Muhovo, traffic is being carried out with increased caution due to the safety of the section in the emergency lane. On the Struma Motorway, slope cleaning activities continue, and at the Daskalovo junction, a temporary organization has been introduced to ease traffic towards Pernik.

Restrictions on the roads to the resorts

Travelers to the mountainous regions should expect delays on road II-19 Razlog-Gotse Delchev, where there are partial repairs to the pavement. There are also restrictions and repair activities on road II-84 Yundola-Yakoruda-Razlog. On road III-864 Pamporovo-Stoykite, traffic is two-way in one lane due to a collapse of the roadway, and on road III-866 Smolyan-Devin, a compromised retaining wall is being restored.

A temporary traffic light system has been introduced in the Kresna area on road I-1. On road III-109 Kresna-Kulata-Melnik, traffic is in one lane due to a rock slide, with the speed limited to 30 km/h. “Drivers should drive with increased caution and reasonable speed“, the RIA states for the sections with temporary organization and repair activities.

Traffic on the borders

On the border with Turkey, traffic is intense at the exit for trucks through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint and the “Lesovo“ border checkpoint. Traffic with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River.

On road I-8 between Svilengrad and “Kapitan Andreevo“, the movement of vehicles over 12 tons is restricted due to the collapse of a pavement block on a bridge structure. For heavy goods vehicles, a detour via road II-89 and the “Maritsa“ motorway has been indicated.

Incidents, fire department and traffic police control

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 36 serious road accidents were reported for September 26, with 9 deaths and 46 injuries. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 5,091 serious accidents, 355 deaths, and 6,320 injuries. The data is dynamic and is updated when the condition of the injured changes.

The fire department responded to 109 accident reports in one day. 53 fires were extinguished, six of which caused direct material damage. 51 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including 19 accidents. One citizen was injured in the fires.

During the police traffic safety operation, 13,532 motor vehicles and 16,731 drivers and passengers were checked. 4,109 reports and 480 acts were drawn up. 21 drivers were found to have driven after consuming alcohol, and five were found to have driven after consuming narcotic substances or their analogues.

Sources: BTA