Maya Manolova: We are at the bottom of the EU in terms of income and what we can buy with it

Despite the increase in income in recent years, the purchasing power of Bulgarians is still 68% of the European average. We are at the bottom of the EU in terms of income and what we can buy with it. This was stated to Nova TV by Maya Manolova, Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC).

„Therefore, when fuels, and especially diesel, reach the psychological limit of 2 euros, the CPC immediately starts inspections at gas stations. We checked 200 sites - large chains and small gas stations. Where we have found suspicions of inflated prices, especially for propane-butane, we are still investigating whether it is due to objective reasons or if there is evidence of abuse. Next week we will present the full data on the inspections“, she announced.

Manolova revealed preliminary data from the analysis: “However, we found that gas stations have reduced their markups in the trade for diesel and gasoline, the wholesale price has increased. That is, they have compensated for the price – the markup for diesel has decreased by 40%, and for gasoline – about 30%. That is, fuel enters the gas station 15% more expensive, and at the pump it is only 10% more expensive. However, this is not the case with propane-butane – the markups are 20% higher. This is only visible at some of the gas stations.

She explained that the sanctions are serious – 10,000 euros for each individual product: “We will carefully impose the sanctions because we do not aim to bankrupt small gas stations, but Bulgarian consumers should not be the ones to suffer.“

He believes that someone should protect citizens from the “brutal price increases and the rise in the cost of living“.

“Food prices in our country, for some basic food groups, are significantly above the European average. We have reached 93% of the average food prices in the EU. Prices skyrocketed long before we entered the eurozone. The previous governments are responsible for this. We have repeatedly explained to them that there is a need for measures to stabilize prices. In any case, 1 lev became 1 euro, only income was converted at the lev-euro exchange rate“, Manolova believes.

“My heart aches for Bulgarian producers that peppers are bought for 70 euro cents, but sold for 2 euros. Before that, you know what happened to producers of peaches, watermelons, melons, cucumbers, and now grapes. The chains are crushing them with low prices, and they are putting 100% markups on them. Our inspections will be a mirror of the distorted model of food trade. They started on Friday. The truth will become clear. We are also working to determine a fair value“, the head of the CPC added.