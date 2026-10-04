Large fire near the border in the Eastern Rhodopes, helicopter helps in extinguishing

A large forest fire is raging in the Eastern Rhodopes on the border with Greece, in the lands of the Ivaylovgrad villages of Gorno and Dolno Lukovo.

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Ivaylovgrad municipality.

So far, the fire has covered 1000-1500 acres of dry grass, bushes and deciduous forest. The terrain is difficult to pass, and the strong wind further complicates the situation.

At the moment, there is no immediate danger to the settlements, the Haskovo Regional Administration reports.

13 teams of the fire departments in Ivaylovgrad, Lyubimets and Harmanli, as well as the volunteer formation of the Ivaylovgrad Municipality, are working on the ground.

A bulldozer is making clearings to limit the spread of the fire.

A helicopter is also involved in the extinguishing - a crew from the Air Force with a "Cougar" helicopter is assisting in extinguishing the large forest fire that broke out in the land of the village of Gorno Lukovo, the Ministry of Defense announced. The helicopter took off from the Krumovo air base at 4:47 p.m.

Four more fires were burning today in the Haskovo region.