Ivan Hristanov: With Cherkezova, we are among the top three favorites and have a chance for a runoff

Presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov said that in his opinion it was never possible to achieve joint participation with Andrey Gyurov in the presidential elections. On the air of “In Focus“ he also commented on the sociological surveys, his chances for a runoff and the need to unite different groups of voters.

Hristanov questioned some of the published sociological data before the vote on October 25: “I feel robbed. Sociology itself does not contain the magic combination of a survey conducted with a representative sample. When a sample is not representative, he may have gone around his own entrance and collected some opinions“, he commented. According to him, the real studies he has show that the presidential candidate pair Hristanov-Cherkezova is among the top three favorites and has a chance for a runoff.

On the topic of his relations with Andrey Gyurov, Hristanov pointed out that his candidacy was announced more than a year ago and was communicated with the political forces in the so-called anti-corruption space. When asked why a broader unification was not achieved, he replied: “I think it was never possible and I have shared that for some reason all our efforts and attempts to achieve this were sabotaged by some invisible force.“ Asked if this was internal resistance, he replied: “Yes, it was obviously internal, but I don't know who provoked it. This is not important for Bulgaria, because we are already in the middle of the campaign.“

Khristanov also commented on his election billboards, as well as the financing of the campaign. He pointed out that according to the CEC, there was no violation in their earlier placement, and the funds for his campaign and the upcoming advertising are personal and from donors.

Khristanov also presented some of the priorities of his presidential candidate pair with Assoc. Prof. Stoyanka Cherkezova. Among them are constitutional changes related to the role of the Prosecutor General, the fight against corruption and the right of citizens to clean water, air and nature. The candidate also stated that the future president must be independent of the parties, so that he can use his right of veto as a real tool in protecting the public interest if necessary.