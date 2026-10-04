Pulev: I guarantee that Bulgarians will have the lowest fuel prices in Europe

Instead of speaking constructively, the opposition has done a “assembly on steroids” and is distorting the facts, and even using lies. This was stated to bTV by Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry.

“There are geopolitical processes beyond the control of the Bulgarian government and state. At the moment, the situation is as follows: we are in the most severe energy crisis in the history of mankind. We can actively monitor the situation and push for measures that are justified, coordinated with Europe and do not contradict market principles. The entire set of measures – 300 million euros are aimed at all Bulgarian consumers, it's just that there is a rich palette of measures inside that are graduated – some of them are aimed at the poorest. The remaining measures are active and will have a positive impact on all Bulgarian consumers“, he is categorical.

In his words, the bad news is that a large part of the extractive energy infrastructure has been destroyed: “The restoration process will take a lot of time and investment. There will be uncertainty for 6 to 12 months after the end of the conflict between the US and Iran. I guarantee that Bulgarians will have the lowest fuel prices in Europe.“

When asked if we will run out of fuel this winter, the Deputy Prime Minister specified: “Lukoil” is managed qualitatively, intelligently and with quality. It is already operating at almost 100% capacity. We expect the lightning inspection, activated by the CPC, at the refinery for the implementation of pricing. I have had a conversation with the special commercial manager, he will provide full cooperation.“

According to him, in the 21st century in the EU, Bulgaria cannot nationalize foreign assets.

“The “Radev” model is to conduct a dialogue with strategic partners, to respect private property, regardless of whether it is Russian, American or British. If there is an agreement between the buyer and the seller, the state will provide the entire administrative procedure and support for this to happen, in the interest of Bulgarian consumers. This is the “Radev” model - transparent, intelligent, correct behavior, without violating the constitutional order of the country,“ Pulev emphasized.

“I believe in the market economy, I am a person from the private sector. The fair value is not a hard, regulatory ceiling on prices. It is a recommended price based on objective information“, he pointed out.

“The pressure of the chains on Bulgarian consumers and producers – there are signals to us that clearly say that all producers participating in “Basket with Care“ have succumbed to pressure from the retail outlets. The chains will have this conversation with the Consumer Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission. This is a threat to those who do not comply with the law“, the Deputy Prime Minister added.