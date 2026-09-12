Pekanov: 1.8 billion euros remain under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

There are 1.8 billion euros left to receive under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov to journalists after the opening ceremony of the new 2026/2027 academic year at the Higher School of Telecommunications and Post.

„These funds will be requested at the end of this month. We expect to receive most of them in November or December“, he announced, quoted by BTA.

“I am glad that two weeks ago we finished the implementation of the PVP; currently all documents and certificates are being completed to be sent to the European Commission“, commented Pekanov.

He pointed out that a number of projects have been implemented under the plan, giving an example of the new campus at the Higher School of Telecommunications and Post, the Sofia metro, kindergartens in Sofia and the entire country, electric buses, etc.

Regarding the measures for the prices of goods, the Deputy Prime Minister commented: “If we look at the NSI statistics, in the last four months since May, every month we have had a reduction in the prices of food goods. Yes, by a little, only by one or half a percent, but these are first steps. Of course, we want more. Control will continue, talks with supermarkets will continue, so that these downward trends continue".

Regarding the restaurant owners' request for a VAT reduction, Atanas Pekanov indicated that he had said what he had to say on the subject, adding that he respects people in this sector.

On the other hand, the measure to reduce VAT on food is more common in Europe, and not for specific sectors of the economy, said the Deputy Prime Minister, adding that this is the approach taken in Bulgaria as well - a flat rate. Pekanov considers this approach more meaningful so as not to "break" the VAT model, especially given some relatively low taxes in Bulgaria, such as corporate and personal income taxes.

In this sense, we do not foresee such specific concessions, said the Deputy Prime Minister. At the same time, the fiscal situation is currently tense, meaning that reducing budget revenues even further would not be the best step, he commented.

Asked if there was any thought of reducing the rate on some foods, Atanas Pekanov replied that he had supported such a measure over the years. But in this case, in the situation we are in with the budget, a large deficit - there is no way we can reduce revenues. Possibly in the future, but we must first exit the excessive deficit procedure, which will take us time, he added.