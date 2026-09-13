Payment of aid for flood victims in Strumyani has begun

Payment of financial aid for flood victims in Strumyani municipality has begun. The funds are intended for households whose homes were affected by the disaster.

The floods in late August caused serious damage to the area. The torrential rains caused a tidal wave that affected settlements in the municipality, including Strumyani and Ilindentsi.

Up to 1,171 euros in one-time aid

The one-time aid for the victims is up to 1,171 euros and is intended to cover incidental needs after the disaster.

This is one of the forms of support provided to affected households through the social assistance system.

The authorities announced the start of payments in early September, and now the process has already begun for the approved families.

Support continues

The financial assistance is part of a broader package of measures for recovery after the floods. Affected households may also receive additional support according to the specific damage and the conditions of the programs.

In addition to Strumyani, assistance is also directed to flood-affected households in other affected settlements.

For the people in the area, the payment of funds is an important step towards recovery after the disaster, which caused damage to homes and infrastructure.

Institutions continue to assess the damage and provide support to households affected by the floods.