Mountain rescuers helped a participant in "Pirin Ultra"

A team of the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko provided assistance to a participant in the ultramarathon “Pirin Ultra“, the rescue service announced. The signal was submitted during the competition, which is taking place in Pirin this year.

The rescuers responded on site and helped the competitor, and the situation was brought under control without the need for a more serious rescue operation.

“Pirin Ultra“ is one of the toughest mountain races in our country. The routes pass through the high parts of Pirin, which places serious demands on the physical fitness of the participants, but also on the organization of safety.

For mountain rescuers, such competitions are associated with increased workload, since in addition to the usual signals in the mountains, they must also react to possible incidents with participants.

This year's edition of “Pirin Ultra“ will be held in Bansko on September 13. The competition is part of the UltraSlam Bulgaria calendar.

The rescue service once again reminds of the need for good preparation and attention when moving in the high mountains, especially during long and difficult hikes.

As of now, the case with the marathon participant has ended successfully.