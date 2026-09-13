Investigators entered the military warehouses near Dryanovo

The fire in the area of the ammunition warehouse near Dryanovo has been extinguished. Firefighters fought the fire all night. The first inspections of the explosion site are expected to begin today, BNT reported.

It was a difficult night for the firefighter teams, as the fight to extinguish the fire, which was ignited by debris and spread to a pine forest near the “EMKO“ warehouse, continued throughout the night. However, this morning the fire was completely extinguished. The situation in the settlements around the site is gradually normalizing. At 9 a.m. this morning, investigators entered the site of the exploded warehouse to conduct an initial inspection. They are accompanied by officers of the Specialized Unit for Combating Terrorism, as well as technical experts. The road connecting Tsareva Livada and Gabrovo has been open to traffic since last night, but the regional governor has urged people not to approach the base area.

Kristina Sidorova, regional governor of Gabrovo: “The fire is under control, there is no fire, the fire has been extinguished. The investigating authorities are entering the territory of the warehouses of the “EMKO“ plant to conduct the first inspections. We expect today that the investigating authorities, by entering, inspecting, will assess whether there are any unexploded ammunition and give a signal so that such a partial state of emergency can be declared and the area can be cleared. At the moment, however, based on information from the plant director, there is no need for such a clearing. Let the area of the “EMKO“ plant itself to be avoided by people, after all, there was an explosion there just two days ago.“

The cleanliness of the air in the area is also being monitored, and today there is no evidence of an increase or deviation from the norms.