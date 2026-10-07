Yotova convenes National Security Advisory Council over drone-hit ships

President Iliana Yotova has convened a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council following the shooting down of two merchant ships by combat sea and air drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. This is the first meeting of the council during Yotova's term as head of state and supreme commander-in-chief.

The National Security Advisory Council will discuss “Current risks and threats to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine“. Yotova will chair the meeting, which by law includes the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Defense and Interior, the Chief of Defense, the Chairmen of the State Security Service and the State Intelligence Agency, as well as representatives of the parliamentary groups.

The attack led to political pressure

Over the past two months, the opposition has repeatedly insisted that the head of state convene the Council of National Security on various topics. A month ago, Iliana Yotova stated that the expansion of the war in the Black Sea requires urgent initiatives and a common Bulgarian position.

„The war has entered the Black Sea. The problem in the Black Sea has gone from regional to global. This requires urgent initiatives and here we need a consolidated Bulgarian position“, said Iliyana Yotova.

Hristo Gadzhev from GERB-SDF said that the war is escalating and already affecting the country. Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ pointed out that the conflict is 300 kilometers from Bulgaria, and two ships were hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

Assen Vassilev from “Continuing the Change“ said that it should be clarified why Bulgarian territorial waters were not protected. From “Vazrazhdane“ demanded a halt to the export of weapons and everything related to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister warned of political abuse

Prime Minister Rumen Radev expressed doubt about the effect of holding the council at this time. According to him, the topic has already become a subject of political speculation.

„There is a great risk that this National Security Advisory Council will turn into an abuse of this entire situation“, said Rumen Radev.

At the meeting, the institutions are expected to discuss the risks to maritime security, the protection of critical infrastructure and the need for a common position on Bulgaria's actions in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Sources: bnrnews.bg