Bulgaria and 16 EU countries defend money for agriculture

Bulgaria and 16 other EU member states insist that funding for the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy be maintained in the next Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2028-2034.

The position is set out in a joint letter to the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and to the Prime Minister of Ireland Michail Martin, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2026.

“The objectives of the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy are more relevant than ever“, the 17 countries state in the letter.

Call for additional funds

According to The signatories of the document believe that cutting funding will not modernise the EU budget, but will weaken it and risk undermining public support for the European project.

The countries stress that both policies are important for the economies of all EU countries. Cohesion policy promotes regional cohesion, strengthens the single market and supports competitiveness. The Common Agricultural Policy is linked to the stability of the agricultural sector and food security.

The letter states that the EU's new priorities - security and defence, competitiveness, energy security and sustainability - must be supported by adequate additional resources. According to the 17 countries, this should not be at the expense of cohesion and agriculture funds.

Budget negotiations continue

The countries have stated their readiness to work on the revenue side of the budget, including proposals for new own resources, as well as other options for financing the new priorities.

The European Commission's proposal for the 2028-2034 budget is for nearly 2 trillion euros at current prices. In the draft, cohesion policy and agriculture are placed in a common budget block with other areas, including migration and internal security.

The Council of the EU indicates that in the second half of 2026, the Irish presidency will prepare the basis for a political agreement between the member states. The aim is to reach an agreement by the end of the year, to adopt the legislation in 2027 and to start the new budgetary period on 1 January 2028.

In conclusion, the 17 countries call on the Irish Presidency to take their position into account when preparing the next negotiating framework. They declare their readiness to work for an ambitious, balanced and adequately funded Multiannual Financial Framework.

Sources: news.bg, consilium.europa.eu