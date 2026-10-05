PP requested the documents for the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov

“We continue the change“ requested from Iliana Yotova documents and information on the grounds on which Ognyan Atanasov was pardoned on December 5, 2022. The party insists on receiving specific materials on the case and called on Yotova to withdraw from the presidential campaign.

The request was made after the distribution of a video recording, which the PP claims shows Atanasov participating in a fight between prisoners in the prison hospital on November 16, 2022. According to the formation, the incident occurred three weeks before the pardon.

„Morality, honor and responsibility to the people require her to withdraw from the presidential campaign“, state „We continue the change“.

What documents does the party request

The PP MPs submitted the request under Art. 139 of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly. They insist on specifying the date of receipt of the pardon application, the date of its consideration by the Pardon Commission, the composition of the commission, the method of voting and the name of the rapporteur on the case.

The party wants to receive the medical documents and expert opinions that served for the decision. Among the questions is whether a report was requested from the prison or from the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ before the pardon about Atanasov's behavior.

The PP also asks whether the file contained information, reports, disciplinary materials or a video recording of the incident of November 16, 2022, as well as whether this data was presented and discussed before the decree was issued.

The PP demands a check of the medical data and the video

The formation demands clarification as to whether statements were requested from social workers, medical personnel and other employees who worked with Atanasov. The party also raises questions about whether an assessment of his behavior and the risk of a new crime was carried out.

Among the requested data is information about whether the medical conclusions were updated in the period between November 16 and December 5, 2022. The PP insists on reporting what checks were undertaken after Yotova publicly expressed doubt about the medical expertise provided and after the publication of the video recording.

The party wants to know whether the authenticity of the video and the identity of the participant in it have been verified. These allegations are not presented as established facts, but as questions and requests for verification by the PP.

Dispute over access to the file

From „We continue the change“ indicate that they had previously requested the full file on the pardon, including information that could be provided under the Law on the Protection of Classified Information.

According to the formation, at the end of last week, the presidential administration refused to provide the information on the grounds that the documents contained personal data. The PP claims that their previous request was considered under the Law on Access to Public Information, and not under Art. 139 of the parliamentary rules.

The party expects the answers to be given with specific documents, including numbers, dates, reports, opinions and protocols. According to the PP, the main question is whether the information about Atanasov's behavior immediately before the pardon was known to the Pardon Commission and the then Vice President Iliyana Yotova.

Previously “Democratic Bulgaria“ submitted a request to hear representatives of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Directorate for the Execution of Sentences and the head of the prison hospital on the case.

Sources: bta.bg, focus-news.net