BFSA checks the origin of potatoes in 5 chains

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency begins extraordinary inspections of potatoes offered in five of the largest retail chains in our country. The inspections will be held from October 6 to 12, 2026 and will cover both stores and traders' warehouses.

The BFSA teams will check where the goods come from, whether the information on the labels is accurate and whether the accompanying documents are available and in order. The control will also include an assessment of the quality of the potatoes.

Tracing the path of the production

Special attention will be paid to the movement of the production along the supply chain. The aim is to establish whether the real country of origin has not been replaced or concealed before reaching the stands.

The checks must show whether the potatoes offered meet Bulgarian and European standards. If violations are found, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency will impose administrative measures on the traders.

The BFSA states that the control is part of the actions to guarantee a clear origin and quality of food on the Bulgarian market.

Sources: nova.bg