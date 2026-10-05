"Measure": Yotova-Vulchev with 46.9% support, Gyurov-Kandev- 25.3% in presidential vote in early October

If the presidential elections were in early October, 46.9% would vote for Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - 25.3%, for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin - 8.8%, for Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva - 4.2%, for Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova - 1.2%. 2.7%, Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov - 2.2%. This is shown by the data of the sociological agency "Measure".

Among the other candidates, names such as Georgi Dimov, Ivaylo Simeonov, Rosen Milenov are currently visible, with values close to 1%.

2.3% would choose "I do not support anyone".

"The data is not a forecast for the election result, but a snapshot of electoral attitudes", the sociological agency makes the important clarification.

According to the declarations of the respondents, the expected voter turnout in the elections is 35.4%.

The data is from an independent study by "Measure", conducted through direct personal interviews and an online survey between September 26 and October 4 among 1,000 adult Bulgarians. The maximum stochastic error is ±3.1 at 50% shares. 1% of the entire survey sample (not of voters) equals nearly 53,000 people.