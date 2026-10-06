The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will hold a working meeting with the district mayors of Sofia and members of parliament.

The talks will discuss the policies, priorities and programs on which the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is working. The focus will be on measures and projects aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens and public works on the territory of the Sofia Municipality.

The district mayors are expected to raise specific issues related to the needs of individual parts of Sofia. Among the topics will be the possibilities for solving local problems through projects and measures within the framework of the regional ministry's programs.

At the moment, no decisions or specific commitments to be made at the meeting have been announced.

Sources: bnrnews.bg