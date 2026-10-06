Voting machine serial numbers are being drawn publicly

The serial numbers of the voting machines that will undergo compliance certification before the presidential elections on October 25 will be drawn publicly and randomly. The procedure will be held at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation in the presence of Minister Ivan Vassilev.

A certain number of devices will be selected, on which technical checks and tests will be carried out. They will cover both the software and hardware of the machines before election day.

Representatives of the CEC and the parties will be present

The organizer of the procedure is the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation. Representatives of the Central Election Commission and the Public Council of the CEC, the Bulgarian Institute for Standardization and the Institute of Metrology have been invited.

Representatives of the parliamentary parties, parties registered for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, as well as initiative committees, may also participate in the public draw.

Machines used in April are also being checked

On October 5, the Central Election Commission submitted to the ministry the list of serial numbers of all nearly 9,400 voting machines. The devices were also used in the parliamentary elections in April.

After the selection of the serial numbers, the certification of conformity, technical inspections and tests of the designated machines are to be carried out. The procedure is part of the preparation for machine voting in the presidential elections.

Sources: bnrnews.bg