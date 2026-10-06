A fire broke out at night in the capital's "Faculty" district, in the area between "Ivan Garvanov" and "Leibnitz" streets. According to initial data, the fire engulfed several residential buildings.

According to a publication by "Taralezh", the flames affected between seven and eight houses in the area of "Ivan Garvanov" Str. 15. News24sofia.eu reports four fire engines dispatched to the scene, with police assisting them in navigating the streets.

An eyewitness quoted by News24sofia.eu describes that “the fire broke out in the dark between “Ivan Garvanov“ and “Leibnitz“ streets“. There were reports of high flames and thick smoke over the neighborhood.

As of 06:07, there are no confirmed reports of casualties. It has not been officially announced whether the fire has been completely extinguished, nor what the extent of the material damage is.

The cause of the fire has also not been established. The information about a possible short circuit is preliminary and has not been confirmed by the fire department. The information about the number of houses affected differs, and there is still no official statement from the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ on the case.

Sources: taralej.bg, news24sofia.eu