Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov analyzes in the program “Exactly Today“ on the Bulgarian National Radio the current political situation in Bulgaria, shortly before the start of the presidential campaign.

According to him, the entry of the campaign into its aggressive, compromising phase is not a surprise and happens regularly during elections in our country.

According to him, the opposition between candidates and political forces, the use of publicly known facts as a political weapon is a familiar technique for attracting attention, but often leads to electoral apathy.

The use of publicly known facts from 2022 for the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov is entirely in the context of the campaign that has begun, the analyst believes. According to him, such compromising attacks repel voters and do not guarantee a loss of support for the affected candidate.

Lyubenov predicts that the elections will inevitably go to a runoff, with the most likely contenders being Yotova and Andrey Gyurov.

He described the decision of the GERB party not to nominate its own candidate as a strategic mistake. According to him, the lack of a party nomination will lead to a scattering of votes and may accelerate the erosion of GERB's influence.

According to the political scientist, despite digital campaigns on platforms such as TikTok, politicians still have difficulty motivating young people to vote.