Prof. Konstantinov: Borisov was faced with a very difficult choice. He is trying to preserve his party

Boiko Borisov was faced with a very difficult choice. Time will tell whether this move of his was a good one and will be useful in the future. In my opinion, Borisov is trying to preserve his party. Most likely, Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will go to the runoff.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Live" on NOVA NEWS by mathematician Prof. Mihail Konstantinov, quoted by novini.bg. He commented on GERB's decision not to nominate a candidate for president.

"The attack with Yotova's pardons and the attack with "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" for PP-DB are very bad ideas for running an election campaign. Let's stop. We are choosing a presidential candidate. For me, elections are not lost or won by one debate. In Bulgaria, presidential elections have not always gone according to expectations. Remember how Petar Stoyanov lost the elections in 2001. Because of the machines, there will be no non-recognition of the elections, but I am tired of repeating that we must stop with machine voting and throw away the machines, as everyone in Europe did", he added.

"The international situation is currently being underestimated. Processes are underway in the world with very high speed and danger. I am talking about the two wars, and I expect a war in the Far East as well. If we add the fact that artificial intelligence is already thinking, things become terrifying", concluded Prof. Konstantinov.