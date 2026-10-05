Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 5: Sunny and warm

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, October 5 will be mostly sunny. After the cool morning, temperatures will rise and afternoon values will reach between 22 and 26 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be very low, and the wind will remain weak.

In the western and high fields it will be coolest at the beginning of the day. In Sofia, the forecasts give minimum temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees and maximums around 22-25 degrees. For Plovdiv, around 6 degrees are expected in the morning and up to 25 degrees in the afternoon. In Ruse, the maximum temperature may reach 26 degrees. It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with temperatures up to about 22 degrees in Varna and Burgas.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for frost in Sofia and Plovdiv in the early morning hours. The warning reads: „Frost!“ The risk is associated with minimum temperatures around and slightly above zero in individual areas.

The forecasts for Sofia differ by several degrees for the maximum temperature, but are consistent for sunny weather and the lack of significant precipitation. According to the published data of „Synoptic“ and „Dir.bg“ in the capital, the day is expected to start with cool weather and end with about 22 degrees.

Sources: Synoptic, Meteo Balkans