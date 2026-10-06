Road conditions: Restrictions on Hemus and traffic at the border

The main road directions in the country are passable, but drivers must comply with temporary traffic organization, repairs and speed limits. The most significant change is on the “Hemus“ motorway in the direction of Varna, where activities related to the preparation of upcoming repairs continue.

On October 6, a geodetic survey was carried out between the 13th and 14th kilometers. The emergency lane is limited between 8:30 and 18:00, and traffic moves to the active and overtaking lanes. On October 7 and 8, work will continue in the section between the 15th and 19th kilometers.

The RIA reminds that on “Hemus“ between the 1st and 8th kilometers in the direction of Varna, the speed is limited to 90 km/h, and vehicles over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane due to the unsatisfactory condition of the pavement. Between the 22nd and 29th kilometers in the direction of Varna, the limit is 100 km/h due to temporary markings.

There are also sections on the “Trakia“ motorway with increased caution. In the Burgas region, road markings are being laid between the 342nd and 348th kilometers in the direction of Burgas, with the speed limited to 80 km/h. There are other sections along the route with temporary markings and restrictions of up to 100 km/h in the Pazardzhik and Stara Zagora districts.

Heavy traffic for trucks to Turkey

There is heavy traffic at the exit for trucks at the border crossings “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“. At the other crossings with Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Greece and Romania, traffic is normal.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich are temporarily out of service due to the low level of the Danube River. Through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“ Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass, while buses and trucks also pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“.

Good conditions for tourism, but slippery on the higher parts

The mountain rescue service defines the conditions for tourism as good. The weather is clear, calm and sunny, but slippery conditions are possible on the higher parts in the early hours due to frost and snow. No incidents involving tourists have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Four killed in accidents

“The higher parts may be more slippery in the early hours due to frost and snow“, warns the Mountain Rescue Service.

Four people died and 30 were injured in 28 road accidents in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior announced. Three serious and 19 minor accidents were registered in Sofia. One person died and two were injured.

Since the beginning of October, there have been nine road fatalities and 101 injured. Since the beginning of the year, 378 people have died in road accidents and 6,501 have been injured.

The fire department responded to 213 accident reports in the past 24 hours and extinguished 187 fires. In 23 of them, direct material damage was caused, and two people were injured. The teams also carried out 17 rescue and relief operations.

Sources: bta.bg, vremeto.dir.bg