Iliana Yotova will see the results of the studies of Trapezitsa

President Iliana Yotova will get acquainted with the results of the archaeological studies and the restoration of the Trapezitsa hill in Veliko Tarnovo. The official presentation of the long-term work of archaeologists, architects and restorers begins at 11:00.

The project for the restoration of the historical remains began 20 years ago. Yotova will be a guest at the invitation of the President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Corresponding Member Prof. Evelina Slavcheva and the Director of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hristo Popov.

The event is organized by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences with the assistance of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo. The performance will take place on the hill itself, which is part of the historical complex of the old Bulgarian capital.

Archaeological finds from 2024

At the end of 2024, the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo received approval for a project related to the restoration activities of Trapezitsa. Funding from the Ministry of Culture is in the amount of 300,000 leva.

During archaeological research in 2024, remains were discovered in ancient graves, including children's, nearly 500 coins and a silver earring with pearls. The studies of the hill began in 2008, and by 2024 they had covered over 3 acres of area.

The presentation is expected to show the results of the work accumulated over the years on the study, conservation and restoration of the archaeological structures of Trapezitsa.

Sources: bta.bg, epicenter.bg