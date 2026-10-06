New varieties of fruits against frost and cold are being developed in Kyustendil

New varieties of fruits adapted to the changing climate are being developed at the Institute of Agriculture in Kyustendil. The goal is for fruit growing in the region to be better protected from late spring frosts, which have been damaging orchards for the second year in a row.

The breeding work covers apples, cherries and plums. There are already results for apples, and new varieties and hybrids are being created for cherries and plums, BNT reported.

„The main breeding goal is precisely to create varieties that can bloom later, in order to avoid late spring frosts“, said Prof. Dimitar Sotirov.

According to him, the new varieties must combine later flowering with resistance to winter temperatures and the main economically important diseases.

Fruit growers face high costs

While scientists are looking for breeding solutions, producers are adapting to the conditions in the gardens. Some of the plantations were saved due to their higher location, but the costs of cultivation remain the most serious challenge.

“It's difficult. There are a lot of costs“, commented agricultural producer Ivan Kalyavi. Producer Maya Atanasova points out that at the end of the year there is still a profit, but it is not large.

Prof. Sotirov warns that if the unfavorable years continue, some of the gardens may be abandoned. According to him, there is already a trend towards abandoning production, especially among cherry producers.

A base for local production is being prepared

The next challenge is for the fruits to reach consumers faster. To this end, the Municipality of Kyustendil is preparing a project for a logistics base in which local produce will be sorted, cooled and stored.

The combination of new sustainable varieties and better logistics should help producers limit losses and preserve fruit growing in the region.

Sources: bntnews.bg