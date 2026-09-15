Petar Volgin in the EP: Europe must defeat the European leaders who hijacked the European idea

Bulgarian MP Petar Volgin, representative of “Vazrazhdane“ and “Europe of Sovereign Nations“ caused reactions in the European Parliament with a provocative statement during debates related to a report on the European Shield for Democracy.

“We, Europeans, must actively fight to preserve the highest achievements of European civilization. And who is actually our adversary?“, Volgin asked rhetorically and continued.

“No, it's not the Russians. It's not the Chinese. It's not the Iranians, nor any of the other designated “enemies“. The people who want to destroy the uniqueness of Europe are here. These are the leaders of the European Union. They have settled comfortably in their luxurious offices in Brussels and Strasbourg and experience themselves as absolute monarchs whose orders we must all carry out without question.“

As an opposition to the status quo, Peter Volgin explained that Europe needs more than just protection. It must reflect the blows of all those who want to take away the freedom of European citizens to think and speak differently, to act according to their own convictions, and not according to the orders issued by official spokesmen.

„Europe needs a shield, similar to the one that the god Hephaestus forged for Achilles in Homer's „Iliad“. However, it also needs a spear, like the one with which Achilles defeats his enemies. Only in this way can Europe defeat the European leaders who hijacked the European idea“, emphasized Petar Volgin.

The statement of the Bulgarian MEP caused reactions, to which Volgin responded with a quick and intelligent journalistic reflex. “We must preserve Europe from the European Union! Because Europe is much more. Europe is an idea, Europe is a concept of freedom, of freedom of thought, of freedom of action. And what the EU is doing is destroying the fundamental things on which our civilization is built“, Volgin stated.