Modernization of 49 universities, schools, kindergartens and nurseries in 50 municipalities is imminent

49 educational institutions, including universities, schools, kindergartens and nurseries, will be renovated by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works under the Program “Development of Regions“ 2021-2027. Currently, contracts are being implemented for the provision of grant aid under the priority “Support for integrated urban development in the 10 urban municipalities - main growth centers“ and the priority “Support for integrated urban development in 40 urban (medium) municipalities“. The program envisages the modernization of a total of 31 universities and schools in the 50 municipalities, and the renovation of classrooms in new or already modernized educational institutions will be allowed. Over 30 thousand people will benefit from the measure. Among the approved higher education institutions are Burgas State University “Prof. Dr. Asen Zlatarov“, Medical University – Pleven, National Sports Academy “Vasil Levski“ and National Academy of Arts. The program will also repair 18 buildings of nurseries and kindergartens with nearly 8,000 children.

In the period 2014-2020, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works of the Republic of Bulgaria, with funds from the Operational Program “Regions in Growth“, has modernized and reconstructed 450 sites. Of these, 307 schools, 124 kindergartens, 13 higher education institutions and 5 united children's complexes in 81 cities. The investment is over 600 million leva.

With investments of nearly 4 million euros from the INTERREG VI-A Romania - Bulgaria Program (2021-2027), the new school year begins in Northern Bulgaria. With 138 thousand euros, the "Hristo Smirnenski" Secondary School in the village of Krushari and the "Hristo Smirnenski" Primary School in the town of General Toshevo have equipped "environmental laboratory" type rooms. They are equipped with teaching materials, demonstration kits for conducting research and specialized devices for measuring air quality, etc. Outdoor ecological laboratories have also been created, small green areas and rainwater collection systems have been set up. With nearly 141 thousand euros, the University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev“ is opening a laboratory for innovative collaborative learning in its branch in the city of Silistra in the new academic year.

The funds have provided specialized equipment with the necessary IT technology. With funding for nearly 400 thousand euros, as part of a joint project with the Municipality of Dulovo, a resource and sensory room have been built in the nursery of the municipal center. A specialized salt room has also been set up, intended for holistic therapy in support of children with special educational needs. Specialized equipment will be used to perform sensory-integrative therapy and occupational therapy in the newly set up therapy room. With nearly 700 thousand euros from the program of the Economic Academy “D. A. Tsenov“ in the town of Svishtov is carrying out renovations and replacing the furniture in three classrooms.

Renovations and replacing the furniture in four classrooms are underway, including a hall for independent practical work and exercises, a hall for theoretical training and asynchronous training, a hall for videoconferencing and synchronous training, a hall for creative and project activities and equipment for a university gym. With just over 1 million euros from the cross-border program, the Medical University – Pleven begins the academic year with new equipment for 2 telemedicine classrooms. An operating microscope for neurosurgery, an operating microscope for ENT and a 4K video system for transnasal surgery on the skull base have been delivered. They are housed in the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "Dr. Georgi Stranski" EAD – Pleven.

With over 85,000 euros, the Secondary School „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“, Vidin, which has specialized training in fine arts, music and choreography, plans to purchase musical instruments, folklore costumes, sound and stage equipment. Nearly 913 thousand euros are being invested in the “Hristo Botev“ Secondary School in Belogradchik. A resource room for arts will be built in part of the building. The project also plans to renovate a sports ground for educational purposes in Vidin. The investment includes the creation of a basketball court in the “P. R. Slaveykov“ Secondary School in Vidin. Over 256 thousand euros are also being invested in the “Hristo Smirnenski“ Secondary General Education School in Gulyantsi. There, a computer science classroom is to be renovated, as well as the sports hall. Nearly 360 thousand euros are being invested in the renovation of educational infrastructure in General Toshevo from the program. They will create a multifunctional outdoor sports area. The Veliko Tarnovo University “St. Cyril and Methodius” also has an approved project under the program. Over 365 thousand euros are planned for the renovation and equipment of educational premises.

Under the URBACT IV 2021-2027 program, the Municipality of Razlog in the “MetaCity“ network is implementing a pilot initiative for the digitalization of the educational environment in the “Bratya Kanazirevi“ Primary School. With just over 61 thousand euros, a digital virtual reality laboratory has been created, equipped with modern VR and streaming technologies. Through it, students acquire practical digital skills and participate in the creation of their own VR content, including through filming and digital reconstruction of the traditional holiday “Starchevata“. In this way, the school environment is modernized by combining digital technologies, practical training, creativity and local cultural heritage.