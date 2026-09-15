Radev on "Petrohan-Okolchitsa": How did an NGO related to pedophilia enjoy financial and political support?

The facts presented by the experts are shocking and are worrying for our future as a society. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists in the village of Rakovitsa on the occasion of the information presented yesterday at a press conference regarding the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case, BTA reports.

According to Radev, the bottom of the processes surrounding the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case must be reached. According to the Prime Minister, a number of questions must first be answered.

How did institutions give an NGO the name, functions and legitimacy of a state agency, Radev asked. He also raised questions about how an NGO, which he said was associated with “pedophilia and violates moral norms“, enjoyed financial and political support, how it had a vast territory and obstructed the free movement of Bulgarian citizens there, as well as how such a huge amount of weapons was registered.

Radev also asked how it came to pass that a person who was financially and politically tolerated and socially legitimized was accused of serious crimes and violating moral norms.

“This is a process that has been going on for years. And if we, as a society, do not get to the bottom of these processes, I think we cannot calmly look forward to the future of our children and our future as a society in general“, said the Prime Minister.

In response to a question about the comments of analysts who link the case to the upcoming elections, Radev asked what the murder and sexual violence against children have to do with the elections. “The murder of children, in cold blood, their sexual violence, in your opinion, what does it have to do with an election?“, he asked.

Radev pointed out that an answer must be found and the bottom of the case must be reached, which he described as related to “a true sect and a pedophile organization“.