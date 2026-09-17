Former Deputy Mayor Leaves GERB

Former Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv Vladimir Temelkov has submitted an application to leave GERB, he confirmed to "24 hours". He was a member of the party for 3 years. He joined it before the local elections in 2023.

In the previous term, he was a municipal councilor from Dani Kanazireva's "Union for Plovdiv". By becoming a member of GERB, he was automatically appointed Deputy Mayor for Education, Digitalization and European Policies in the Municipality of Plovdiv. In August 2025, he resigned with one month's notice. However, it was not accepted after the intervention of GERB leader Boyko Borisov.

The second, final resignation as deputy mayor was submitted at the end of May this year and this time it was accepted.