In Sofia, 70% of the establishments inspected on September 15 have violations

In over 70% of the establishments inspected in Sofia on September 15, fiscal inspectors from the NRA found violations. Among them are the lack of mandatory details in the cash register, the issuance of a non-fiscal receipt resembling a cash register, a discrepancy between the amount in the cash register and the marked values on the cash register. In one of the establishments, a cash register was not issued for the control purchase made by the so-called “mystery shopper“.

Earlier on the first school day, employees of the General Directorate “Fiscal Control“ inspected retail and wholesale flower shops throughout the country. Violations were found in over 60 out of a total of 120 inspected flower shops and exchanges, the most common of which was the failure to issue a receipt. Several of the sites lacked a fiscal device.

The NRA reminds that consumers can exercise civil control over the reporting of income by traders by using the NRA mobile application - NRA Mobile, which scans the QR code on the receipt. It can be downloaded through the App Store for phones with the iOS operating system or through Google Play.

Reports about the failure to issue receipts, fake payment documents or documents with missing details, as well as other tax and social security violations, can be submitted to the Information Center by phone: 0700 18 700 or by e-mail at: [email protected].