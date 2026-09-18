Eight ministers answer to MPs in parliament

Eight ministers will answer questions from MPs in today's parliamentary control in the National Assembly, BTA reported, referring to the parliament's program. The session is entirely dedicated to control over the executive branch.

According to the program published by the parliament, eight ministers are participating in the control session, who will be heard on topics raised by the MPs. Parliamentary control is a regular form of accountability of the cabinet to the National Assembly and usually begins at 9:00, as provided for by the practice of the parliament.

What does today's control include

The published program makes it clear that not all members of the cabinet will participate in today's session, but only eight ministers. The National Assembly announces in advance which ministers will answer questions, as well as on which topics the questions are asked.

According to the rules of parliamentary control, members of parliament can ask both questions and interpellations, and the answers are given orally in the plenary hall. In the absence of a minister for good reason, the parliament can reschedule his answer for another session, according to the rules of the National Assembly.

Today's session comes against the backdrop of the usually active parliamentary control, in which ministers periodically answer questions about the work of individual departments, current policies and specific cases raised by deputies.

Sources: BTA, National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria