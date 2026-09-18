Parliament discusses changes to extended warranty

The Parliament will discuss at first reading a bill amending and supplementing the Act on the Provision of Digital Content and Digital Services and on the Sale of Goods, which introduces the requirements of the European Directive 2024/1799 on the "right to repair". The proposal was submitted by the Council of Ministers and has already passed through the Committee on Economic Policy, Investment and Industry, where it was approved with the support of the majority of deputies.

What are the changes?

According to BTA and the parliamentary website, the bill aims to facilitate the repair of defective goods and encourage consumers to choose repair instead of replacement, when possible. Among the main ideas is an extension of the warranty by one year after repair, in order to stimulate the repair of electrical and electronic appliances.

The changes are part of a broader European approach to limiting the disposal of items that can be repaired and to facilitating access to services and spare parts. According to BTA, the texts were presented to the committee as a measure that will provide more clarity to consumers and businesses in warranty service.

The agenda in the National Assembly

The first reading of the bill is listed in the parliament's program for Friday, and BTA indicates that the topic was included after the already conducted consideration in the committee. The parliamentary website also notes that the project received a first vote in the committee on economic policy, investment and industry on September 4, 2026.

If the deputies support the text at first reading, it will proceed to a subsequent discussion before the final vote in the plenary hall. At this stage, no final changes to the content of the bill have been announced after the work of the commission.

Sources: BTA, National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria