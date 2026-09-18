A man died after being electrocuted in Petrich

A man has died after being electrocuted in Petrich, relatives of the deceased reported. According to them, after the incident, he waited for about an hour and a half without a doctor arriving on site.

At the moment, no official details have been released by the institutions about how exactly the incident occurred, what condition the man was in when the report was filed, and what medical assistance was provided on site.

The relatives' claim about the delay in the emergency teams' response is part of their version of what happened and has not yet been publicly confirmed by the health authorities or the police.

What is known about the case

Petrić and the city's municipal hospital have repeatedly been the focus of signals about staff shortages in healthcare. In late spring, the mayor of Petrich, Dimitar Brchkov, told the health ministry that municipal hospitals were under pressure due to a shortage of doctors and nurses, and the health ministry also reported problems with the renovation of the city's emergency department.

However, it is not yet clear whether these circumstances are directly related to the man's death after the electric shock. No information has been announced on whether an examination or autopsy will be ordered.

Additional official information is expected from the competent institutions.

Sources: BTA, Ministry of Health, 24 hours