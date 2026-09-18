Ministry of Innovations seeks experts for voting machines

The Ministry of Innovations and Digital Transformation announced that it is looking for external experts for the process of certifying technical devices for machine voting for the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, 2026.

Candidates can submit applications electronically until 5:30 p.m. on September 24, 2026, the ministry announced. The ministry plans to attract up to eight external specialists in total, and the selection will be carried out according to an approved procedure of Minister Ivan Vassilev.

According to official information, the certification of the machines is being carried out jointly with the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology and the Bulgarian Institute for Standardization. The same ministry is also responsible for coordinating the organizational and technical preparation of the presidential elections, including coordinating with the Central Election Commission the terms and conditions for the production, delivery and storage of election papers and materials.

What does the preparation include

According to Ivan Vassilev, the department is also committed to the technical provision of video surveillance and video recording on election day. The Ministry has also created an e-mail address to which citizens can send suggestions related to the organizational and technical preparation of the vote.

The announcement comes after the government's decision to prepare and hold the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, 2026. The Ministry emphasizes that the goal is to make the process as transparent as possible.

What has been confirmed so far

It has been confirmed that the selection of external experts to certify the machines is underway, that the application deadline is September 24 and that their number will be up to eight. It has also been confirmed that the certification is being carried out jointly with the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology and the Bulgarian Institute for Standardization. At present, there is no public information in the announcement about the selected experts, nor about the final composition of the team.

Sources: Ministry of Innovation and Growth, Central Election Commission, BTA, Council of Ministers