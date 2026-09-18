Sofia closes streets for bike ride and KvARTal festival

The Sofia Municipality is introducing temporary changes to the organization of traffic in the center of Sofia and on key sections of the city due to the “KvARTal festival“ and an urban bike ride organized within the framework of the European Mobility Week.

For the “KvARTal festival“ from 2:00 p.m. on September 18 to 10:30 p.m. on September 20, 2026, the stay and parking of vehicles is prohibited in several sections of the center, including the parking lot in front of the “Architecture and Urban Planning“ direction between the streets “Serdika“ and “Iskar“, as well as the streets “Triaditsa“, “Serdika“, “Veslets“, “Ekzarh Yosif“, “Moskovska“, “Budapest“ and “Struma“ in the sections specified by the municipality. From 18:00 to 22:30 on September 18 and from 08:00 to 22:30 on September 19 and 20, cars will also be prohibited from entering these areas, with only the organizers' vehicles allowed.

Restrictions for the cycling event

From 4:30 on September 19 to 18:00 on September 20, standing and parking on “15 November“ Street in the section between “Shipka“ Street and “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Boulevard will be prohibited. From 4:30 on September 19 to 23:30 on September 20, cars will also be prohibited from entering “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Boulevard in the section between „Knyaz Alexander I“ Str. and „Vasil Levski“ Str.

The municipality indicates that passage will be ensured through „Narodno Sabranie“ Sq., along „15 Novembr“ Str. and „Georgi S. Rakovski“ Str. according to the approved project for temporary traffic organization.

The cycling event itself is scheduled for September 20 from 10:00 to 12:00 and will start from „Narodno Sabranie“ Sq. The route announced by the Sofia Municipality, „Urban Mobility Center“ and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark, passes along Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., Samokovsko Shose St., Copenhagen Blvd. and back to Narodno Sabranie Sq.

The Sofia Municipality reminds that the temporary measures have been introduced due to the holding of the two events and will be valid in the specified time ranges and sections. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and comply with the temporary traffic organization.

Sources: Sofia Municipality, Center for Urban Mobility, Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark