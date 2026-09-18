MES prepares package of measures for sanctions and results

The Ministry of Education and Science is preparing a package of measures that should include stricter sanctions for violations, a clearer focus on results, and mechanisms for encouraging students and schools with good performance. This became clear from the public statements of the Minister of Education Georgi Valchev and from the announcements of the MES in September.

According to the Minister, the aim is to seek a balance between discipline and support, with some of the changes under discussion affecting the way schools are financed, as well as the approach to absences and student results. The Ministry of Education and Science has already indicated that changes will be sought in the funding mechanism in order to limit the practice of concealing results and absences due to pressure for a larger number of students.

What has been confirmed so far

It has been confirmed that the ministry is working on measures related to school discipline, improving the quality of teaching work and better coordination between institutions. The Ministry of Education and Science also announced that part of the efforts are aimed at preventing early school leaving and increasing the coverage of students.

Training and meetings related to the implementation of the mechanism for the coverage of children and students are already being held in the regional structures of the Ministry of Education and Science. In Sofia City, for example, on September 9, experts underwent training in working with the information system used under this mechanism, the regional education department announced.

Sanctions and incentives

According to the statement of the Ministry of Education, the approach will not be limited to sanctions. The package also expects incentives aimed at students, teachers and schools that achieve good results. The ministry talks about support measures, better motivation and more visible consequences for systemic violations.

The topic of sanctions and incentives comes against the backdrop of a broader debate about the quality of education, the role of assessment and funding of schools. The Ministry of Education emphasizes that the changes must be discussed in dialogue with the participants in the system.

What's next

At the moment, the ministry has not published a final list of all measures and deadlines for their entry into force. It is only known that work on the package continues and that part of the direction has already been outlined publicly by the department's leadership.

The proposal is expected to combine more control, clearer responsibilities and tools to encourage good school results, but its final form will become clear after the presentation of the details by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Sources: Ministry of Education and Science, Regional Department of Education – Sofia-city, BTA