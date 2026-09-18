Roads and borders: heavy traffic and repairs

Heavy traffic, temporary restrictions on the national road network and heavy traffic at the border crossings outline today's road situation in the country, according to the latest announcements by RIA and the Ministry of Interior. The road agency reminds drivers to comply with the traffic organization in the sections with repairs and to monitor the current information about their route.

According to RIA, temporary restrictions for heavy goods traffic over 12 tons have been introduced on the busiest routes during peak days and hours, including on the "Trakia", "Hemus" and "Struma" highways, as well as on a section of road I-1 in Blagoevgrad district. The measure is aimed at easing traffic and increasing safety in the event of a larger traffic flow.

API also warns of sections with temporary traffic organization due to construction and repair activities, where delays and lower speed of passage are possible. The agency urges drivers to plan more time for travel and to follow the posted signage and instructions of the road authorities.

Traffic at the borders

The Ministry of Interior reports intense traffic at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint at the exit for passenger cars, and according to data from the General Directorate “Border Police“ traffic at the other checkpoints along the southern and northern borders is also monitored. The factors for the load remain trips to and from Turkey and Greece, as well as seasonal traffic of cars at the end of the working week.

The General Directorate “Border Police“ also indicate that the ferry connection Svishtov - Zimnich remains temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube. This is among the circumstances that influence the choice of alternative routes by truck and passenger car drivers.

The mountains: good conditions only in the lower parts

According to information from the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, the conditions for tourism are good in the lower parts of the mountains, but in the higher terrain there is fog and visibility is limited. Rescuers recommend that tourists approach with caution, especially when hiking in the Balkan Mountains, Rila and Pirin, where the weather can change quickly.

The PSS also reminds of the need for appropriate equipment and a preliminary assessment of the route, as in autumn in the high parts of the mountains the risks increase even in seemingly stable weather.

Fires and incidents

Over the past 24 hours, 93 extinguished fires have been registered in Bulgaria without deaths or injuries, as well as 24 serious accidents with 2 deaths and 30 injuries.

Firefighters have responded to a total of 160 signals. Of the fires that occurred, 18 caused direct material damage (including in residential buildings and vehicles), and 75 were without material damage.

In Sofia, 7 serious and 33 minor traffic accidents were registered, in which 7 citizens were injured.

Sources: RIA, Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of “Border Police“, GDPBZN, Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, Bulgarian National Radio, bTV Novinite