13 presidential candidate pairs submitted documents to the CEC

By 17:00, the Central Election Commission has received documents for registration of 13 presidential candidate pairs for participation in the presidential and vice presidential elections on October 25, 2026, the commission announced. The information was also disseminated by BTA.

The submitted documents are the first key step in the procedure for registering the candidate lists. A check will be made to see whether all legal requirements have been met before the CEC makes decisions on admission to the elections.

What next in the election process

According to the election rules, the CEC accepts and reviews the documents of the parties, coalitions and initiative committees that nominate candidates for president and vice president. The final number of participants will become clear after the registration and the decisions of the commission are completed.

So far, it is only clear that documents for 13 presidential candidate pairs have been submitted to the commission. It has not been reported that all submitted documents have already been approved.

The registration procedure is part of the preparation for the presidential elections, scheduled for October 25, 2026. The already registered political forces and initiative committees are among the main participants in the campaign, which is entering a decisive phase.

The CEC announced that the documents were received by 5:00 p.m., and BTA confirmed the information in its announcement.

Sources: Central Election Commission, BTA