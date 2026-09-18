Body of a woman was pulled from the sea in Burgas

A tragic incident was registered late last night in the Mosta area of Burgas, where the body of a woman was pulled from the sea. Information about the case was officially confirmed by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Forensic investigators were activated after a report was filed with the police minutes before 11:00 p.m.

During the inspection, it was clarified that the deceased was a 75-year-old local resident. Her personal belongings were found nearby, in the area of the breakwater. The leading version that forensic investigators are working on at this stage is related to a possible suicide.

After being pulled from the water, the woman's body was transported for a forensic autopsy to the District Hospital in the city.