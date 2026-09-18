Vassilev on the abolition of the excise tax on propane-butane: The situation is "Daddy will buy me a bike, but another time"

The chairman of “We continue the change” Asen Vassilev described the government's measures against high fuel prices as insufficient and accused the cabinet of directing support to a limited circle of recipients instead of all citizens. He told journalists in the National Assembly that the package is in line with the "drip irrigation" promised to the Bulgarian people.

According to Vassilev, the planned 100 million euros for large grain producers will increase their profits, as they will continue to sell the grain at prices on world exchanges.

He insisted on a discount for all citizens when purchasing cheaper fuels outside the premium segment. According to him, instead, the funds are directed to 500,000 people, and the remaining 6 million Bulgarians will have to cope on their own.

Vassilev ironically commented that all they have left to do is drink "a cold water", perhaps from the "basket with care", paying for the water, the basket, and the care themselves. He also criticized the prices of the products in it.

When asked about the proposal to eliminate the excise tax on propane-butane, Vassilev described it as perhaps the most adequate measure. According to him, however, the need for notification to the European Commission calls into question its rapid implementation. He compared the situation to the expression “Daddy will buy me a bike, but another time“.

Vassilev also criticized the government's reaction in connection with the landing of drones on Bulgarian territory. According to him, two months after the beginning of these cases, the cabinet decided to conduct an analysis instead of taking action.

He insisted that enough analyses had been conducted and it was time for measures before drones started falling on weapons factories or critical infrastructure sites.

In conclusion, Vassilev stated that the government's support measures were aimed at only 20 families.