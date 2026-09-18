Bomb threat postpones case against Lyutvi Mestan

A bomb threat closed the court in Kardzhali this morning, the institution announced. Employees have been evacuated, police are checking for a planted device, BNR reports.

The building houses several institutions - the District Court, the Regional Court, and the Registry Office.

The hearing scheduled for today in the case against former politicians Lyutvi Mestan and Yusein Mehmed has been postponed to 11:30 a.m., the court said in a statement to the media.

The two are defendants in a case involving a 2019 car accident that killed a six-month-old baby. The incident occurred in April seven years ago on the main road to Greece near the village of Zagorsko in Momchilgrad. Then the cars of Mestan and the family, driven by the father, Usain Ehmed, collided, and in addition to the dead baby, his older brother and the mother were slightly injured.