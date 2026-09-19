Ninova: The government is taking on new debt. Fifth in a row. And hiding it again! Secretly!

The government is taking on new debt. Fifth in a row. And hiding it again! Secretly!

We learn from the BNB website about a new 150 million euros.

The Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance are not saying a word about it. On 28.09. there will be an auction for the sale of government securities. So far, the Radevists have accumulated over 4 billion euros. They have put us in a debt spiral. To come out and explain where all the money from loans went.

Why didn't they lead to growth in the economy?

Why didn't they increase people's incomes?

How long will they condemn our children and grandchildren to pay for their incompetence and theft?

It's time for everyone to see how harmful the progressive government is for Bulgaria and our people.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova.